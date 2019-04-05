Two Napa men were arrested on suspicion of molesting children younger than 14 years old this week.
Napa Police Department officers made the arrests on Wednesday and Thursday, and both men faced bail charges of $250,000.
South Napa resident Gustavo Calderon, 31, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of five felonies, including two counts of oral copulation of a person younger than 14 years old, two counts of sodomizing a person younger than 14 years old and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the department.
Police say Calderon was related to the minor and Napa County Child Welfare notified officers of the ongoing molestation at a south Napa home. He was interviewed at his workplace and arrested at home, police say. He remained in Napa County jail as of Friday evening, jail records show.
West Napa resident Jesus Hernandez Leon, 71, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of two felony counts of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child younger than 14 years old, police say.
Officers were notified that a child was reportedly molested by a relative between 2012 and 2015 in a Napa home, police say. Detectives investigated the matter, then arrested Leon at his home. He was booked into Napa County jail, then released after posting bail around 7 p.m. Thursday, jail records show.