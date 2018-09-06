Two men, each with stab wounds, were arrested by Napa Police early Thursday morning on suspicion of stabbing each other.
Police were called to the Chevron station at the intersection of Imola Avenue and South Jefferson Street at 3:42 a.m.
They found James Byron Malone, 53, covered in blood with a stab wound to his head, police said. Malone alleged that Trevor James Handy, 34, had stabbed him at a location on Cabot Way, police said.
While police were at the scene, Handy arrived and said he had been involved in a fight with Malone who had stabbed him in the leg, police said.
Both men were booked at the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon after their medical needs were attended to.
Handy was on parole for an earlier conviction and Malone was on probation, police said.