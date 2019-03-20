A cyclist reported being robbed of his bike Tuesday night on the 4000 block of Byway East in north Napa, police said.
The victim was punched in the face and his bike taken after being approached by two people at 11 p.m., Napa police said.
The suspects later entered the 7-Eleven on Sierra Avenue and stole beer, police said. They were located in the 3600 block of Harkness Street.
Police arrested Andrew James Kolczak, 24, and a juvenile.
Kolczak was booked into the Napa jail for possible charges of robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy to commit a crime and violation of parole.
The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall.