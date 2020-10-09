 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Attempted robbery reported at bank ATM

Napa Police Car
A person using a Bank of America ATM machine on First Street early Friday reported being approached by a man who ordered him, in an intimidating voice, to leave his ATM card in the ATM, Napa Police reported. 

This was at 3:45 a.m. The man told police he believed this was an attempt to rob him. 

The victim fled and called 911. Police said they found a man matching the description of the suspect a block away.

Marshall Lichtenstein, 35, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of attempted robbery and possession of methamphetamine.

