The Napa Police Department recently released a community alert warning the community of a new phone scam.
“We are getting reports that many in the Napa area are getting phone calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS/Federal Government/Law Enforcement,” Napa Police reported in a Nixle alert on Thursday. “The caller threatens arrest unless called back. This is NOT how the Federal Government or Law Enforcement conducts investigations. These calls are scam attempts to get personal and/or financial information.”
According to the IRS website, the agency will not call residents to demand immediate payment. The IRS will not call if you owe taxes without first sending you a bill in the mail or demand that you pay taxes and not allow you to question or appeal the amount you owe. And most importantly, the IRS will not ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
If you suspect you’ve been contacted by someone conducting a phone scam, file a complaint at ftccomplaintassistant.gov.