Napa Police: Beware restaurant delivery scams

Napa Police are urging people to use only reputable apps and websites when ordering meals for delivery and pickup during these shelter-at-home times.

Recently the NPD became aware of a website that had over 80 Napa restaurants listed, along with their menus. Unfortunately, this site listed long-closed restaurants like Buckhorn, Marie Callendars, and Tuscany to name a few. 

One customer showed up at a still-opened restaurant to pick up food they ordered only to find they had no order for them. We encourage you to use caution when placing orders and only use verified services or by ordering from the restaurant directly.

If you have a question, we recommend calling the restaurant to make sure they partner with the service.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

