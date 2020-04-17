Napa Police: bicyclist arrested for brandishing a pistol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Employees at the Union 76 station on Redwood Road were threatened Thursday by a man on a bicycle who brandished a firearm, Napa Police reported.

The incident, which occurred at 1:30 p.m., involved two employees who got into a verbal confrontation with the cyclist, police said.

The cyclist, identified as Dillon Anthony Austin, 27, drew a loaded semi-auto pistol from his waistband, pointed at the victims and threatened them, police said. Austin then re-holstered his pistol and left the scene on his bike.

Officers located Austin a few blocks away at Sandra and Verna Drives. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of brandishing, assault with a firearm and making criminal threats.

Bail was set at $100,000.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.