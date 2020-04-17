You are the owner of this article.
Napa Police: bicyclist arrested for brandishing a pistol

Napa Police: bicyclist arrested for brandishing a pistol

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Employees at the Union 76 station on Redwood Road were threatened Thursday by a man on a bicycle who brandished a firearm, Napa Police reported.

The incident, which occurred at 1:30 p.m., involved two employees who got into a verbal confrontation with the cyclist, police said.

The cyclist, identified as Dillon Anthony Austin, 27, drew a loaded semi-auto pistol from his waistband, pointed at the victims and threatened them, police said. Austin then re-holstered his pistol and left the scene on his bike.

Officers located Austin a few blocks away at Sandra and Verna Drives. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of brandishing, assault with a firearm and making criminal threats.

Bail was set at $100,000. 

