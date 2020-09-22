 Skip to main content
Napa Police: cache of alcohol found in vehicle of suspected shoplifters

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Nob Hill market on Trancas Street reported that two women had fled the store with numerous bottles of alcohol shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Napa Police reported.

Using a description of the women and their vehicle, police made a car stop a short time later and detained two out-of-county women.

Police said they found approximately 40 bottles of alcohol in the vehicle, including stolen bottles from Safeway in Sonoma.

Joulienne Zeda Bruson, 20, of Brentwood, and Kennaiyah Stallworth Nealy, 18, of Richmond were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of petty theft and conspiracy.

Brunson also had a Santa Cruz County warrant for burglary, police said.

