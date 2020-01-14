{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man was arrested Monday following a disturbance inside a car that later crashed, according to police.

Shortly before 3:20 p.m., officers were called to the site of a wreck on westbound Old Sonoma Road near Jefferson Street, according to Lt. Chase Haag. The female driver was arguing with her husband, sitting in a passenger seat, when he grabbed and jerked the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a fire hydrant, Haag said.

Police detained 36-year-old Trevor James Handy, who was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of assault and domestic violence. His wife complained of pain after the crash but was not hospitalized, according to Haag.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

