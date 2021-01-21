Napa Police: Car reported stolen in Vallejo, crashes in Napa vineyard

REGISTER STAFF
Napa Police officers pursued a BMW Wednesday night that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
Officers were able to intercept the vehicle at 8:30 p.m. going east on Imola Avenue after motorists called in reports that the vehicle was being driven erratically, police said.
The driver lost control of the car at the turn onto Fourth Avenue, crashed into a vineyard and overturned, police said.
The driver, Johna Sgambelluri Yokoi, 26, of American Canyon, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and violation of probation.
