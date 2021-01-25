Napa Police: catalytic converter surveillance turns up robbery suspect

Napa Police detectives were working a surveillance detail at 4 a.m. Saturday in an attempt to deter catalytic converter thefts when they encountered a man on the 3600 block of Beckworth Avenue in north Napa.

The man carried what appeared to be a weapon in his waistband, police said. During a search, officers found a Glock-style BB gun pistol, pepper spray and a single black glove, detectives said.

Only later, after the man was released, did officers realize that he matched the description of an armed robbery suspect at 7-Eleven on Sierra Ave. from Nov. 30, police said.

After detectives were able to seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the robbery, they arrested Gabino Rodriguez Mora, 26, of Napa. Mora was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible robbery charge.

