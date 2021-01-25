Napa Police: catalytic converter surveillance turns up robbery suspect

Napa Police detectives were working a surveillance detail at 4 a.m. Saturday in an attempt to deter catalytic converter thefts when they encountered a man on the 3600 block of Beckworth Avenue in north Napa.
The man carried what appeared to be a weapon in his waistband, police said. During a search, officers found a Glock-style BB gun pistol, pepper spray and a single black glove, detectives said.
Only later, after the man was released, did officers realize that he matched the description of an armed robbery suspect at 7-Eleven on Sierra Ave. from Nov. 30, police said.
After detectives were able to seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the robbery, they arrested Gabino Rodriguez Mora, 26, of Napa. Mora was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible robbery charge.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 13: A CHP helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a bli…
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 2: A man in his 20s suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in south Napa.
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
DEC. 10: Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…