Napa Police chief details plans to widen community outreach

A new volunteer commission may soon begin advising Napa Police on its law enforcement policies and its relationship with residents, the city's chief of police has announced.

Known as the Community Police Advisory Committee, the body would include up to 15 members – including two people ages 16 to 18 to represent local youth – and discuss police policies, procedures and community relations, and periodically report to the Napa City Council. Members may advise the city on its rules for using deadly force, starting vehicle pursuits and hiring officers, Police Chief Robert Plummer told council members.

The advisory committee is one of several steps toward more equitable policing and greater transparency being supported by Plummer, the first Black leader of Napa Police, in the wake of widespread protests against racism and police brutality that arose from the May 25 death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis.

During his presentation at City Hall earlier this month, Plummer said Napa Police is partnering with Napa Valley College to discuss training programs to build greater cultural and ethnic awareness among officers, building on the department's existing annual training. The chief also announced the coming of a monthly radio program on Napa-based KVON-AM to address policing topics.