Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer resigns, says he wishes to be nearer to family in Las Vegas

Napa’s police chief is resigning effective Friday, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

“After much prayer and contemplation, I have decided to put aside the stressors of the job and retire after 30 years of public service in law enforcement,” Chief Robert Plummer said in a statement released Thursday evening. “I have had a rich and rewarding career that I embarked upon at just 22 years of age with many opportunities that I will be forever grateful for, including the honor of leading the Napa Police Department as the Chief of Police for the last two and a half years.”

Plummer, the city’s first Black chief, spent most of his career with the Las Vegas Police Department in a variety of roles, including heading the homicide division.

In Napa, he had made efforts to increase the diversity of the department, which is largely White. Over the summer, he met with protestors after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, and he promised to discuss police reforms, though he has yet to complete the project.