Napa Police Chief to sit down with protest organizers, explore use of force policies

The peaceful rally and march that drew some 300 people to Napa last Sunday is over, but the dialogue with Napa Police has just begun.
Hundreds rallied against racial intolerance in Napa on Sunday following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis Police.
“It’s always been a lonely fight. But now we see all kinds of people from all different backgrounds waking up and joining the fight whether it directly affects them or not,” said Jada Dunn, 18, who helped organize the nearly eight-hour demonstration calling for racial justice and an end to police violence.
Part of a wave of nationwide protests, the rally was sparked by the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old black man died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes while arresting him for an alleged misdemeanor crime.
The Napa Police Officers Association has publicly condemned the actions of the Minneapolis police officer. And at Sunday's protest, Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer briefly kneeled with protesters in a sign of solidarity. The moment, captured on video, resulted in loud cheers from the group and generated community-wide attention in the following days.
“I understand what they’re protesting, their frustration. I took a knee in solidarity; as a black man and as a police chief, I understand the pain of this community and other communities that feel as though police don’t show the level of respect that they should,” Plummer said in a subsequent interview.
But to Dunn and fellow organizer Gabriela Fernandez, 27, the calls for change must go beyond a couple days or even weeks of protest. “I think the nation is so fired up right now and determined to completely change the system that they will keep showing up,” Fernandez said.
Starting the conversation
The Napa rally stemming from the death of George Floyd drew about 300 protesters, according to police.
Plummer, who described Dunn and Fernandez as “inspiring” and applauded their passion, reached out to establish an opportunity for dialogue to explore ways the department might adjust its policies or procedures, educate the public on its standards and give advocates for police reform an opportunity to share their position with officials.
“One of the biggest things we want is for people to recognize that there is clearly an issue and that it’s a systemic one at that,” Fernandez said. Organizers will go into these conversations eager to learn about Napa Police Department’s policies and then identify gaps or opportunities for reform, she said.
Though it’s a small town where police officers may have longstanding relations with certain members to the community, Napa’s nonetheless vulnerable to the discrimination and prejudices that manifest elsewhere around the country, Dunn says.
“I think a lot of people think because it’s a sheltered area we don’t have the same problems or that we don’t need to do as much as other places,” she said. “But I think that because we are so sheltered and so separated from other places that we need to take those precautions.”
Use of force
Calls have escalated nationwide for local police departments to revise their use of force policies.
Fernandez echoed this demand for local law enforcement, but refrained from asking for specific changes until she had a better grasp on policy details.
“Every police department has policies in place around excessive force and using it only when necessary, but even the meaning of that word is up for debate,” she said. “Even with that, we see police in video after video on social media showing they’re not abiding by any of these policies, and they’re still brutalizing peaceful protesters.”
8 Can’t Wait, a newly birthed digital campaign that advocates for cities to adopt eight use-of-force policies that its data shows together can reduce police violence by up to 72%, has provided a platform for those seeking change.
The objective is to have every law enforcement agency ban chokeholds and strangleholds; require de-escalation; require warning before shooting; mandate exhausting all alternatives before shooting; institute a duty to intervene; ban shooting at moving vehicles; require a use of force continuum to limit the types of weapons or action that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance, and mandate a comprehensive reporting process.
According to Plummer, most of what’s being asked by activists in the campaign already happens here in Napa. However, the 8 Can’t Wait website, which provides a scorecard for many U.S. cities, says Napa currently only has two of its eight policies enacted: requiring warning before shooting and the duty to intervene if a fellow officer is engaging in behavior that constitute excessive force.
Napa’s Police Department Policy Manual provides extensive guidelines for officers to consider before deciding to use force, but it doesn’t mandate the kind of preventative action the 8 Can’t Wait campaign has deemed necessary to reduce police violence.
The police department doesn’t ban chokeholds, formally known as carotid control holds. The manual says the technique “may be effective in restraining a violent or combative individual,” but that “due to potential for injury,” it should be limited to use when an officer has received department-approved training and perceives circumstances make a chokehold “reasonably appear necessary.”
It also states chokeholds should be “generally avoided” unless other options “reasonably appear ineffective” when dealing with pregnant women, elderly or juveniles, and those with visible neck injuries or Down syndrome.
Nor does policy ban shooting at or from moving vehicles, though it does call the technique “rarely effective.” An officer is permitted to discharge a gun at a moving vehicle when he “reasonably believes” there are no other “reasonable means” available to avert a threat.
Words like “reasonable” and “reasonably” are used liberally throughout the policies, placing an intrinsic trust in officers to act in accordance with principles learned in training and preparation when considering what kind of force, if any, to use. However, Napa Police Department rules fail to require officers to take certain steps before taking action.
“Given that no policy can realistically predict every possible situation an officer might encounter, officers are entrusted to use well-reasoned discretion in determining the appropriate use of force in each incident,” the manual states.
The manual does mandate any member of the department who uses force to document the incident “promptly, comprehensively and accurately,” though it allows for some variation on whether the report must be run up the chain of command.
Chief Plummer, who says he’s constantly comparing his department’s standards to best practices, said no situation would ever necessitate the tactic used by the Minneapolis officer who killed Floyd.
“That technique is not a trained technique. What he did was outside of what any law enforcement agency teaches,” Plummer said.
Plummer has the authority to amend any existing policies, though he emphasizes he would remain in close dialogue with Mayor Jill Techel and the Napa City Council about any such changes.
A major focus for the police chief when meeting with Dunn, Fernandez and the rest of the collective they organize, will be determining ways to educate the public about what exactly use of force policies do and why they exist.
“Yes, we have our policy on the website, but what does that mean to the layman? It doesn’t mean much. We need to educate the community as to what [use of force] is, how we use it and why we use it, as opposed to avoiding the purposes behind it,” he said.
Plummer added that throughout his career he’s seen mutual progress when the loudest voices calling for reform can better visualize how difficult and challenging the job of law enforcement officials can be when making difficult decisions regarding force.
A collective fight
Fernandez and Dunn are eager to start a conversation with Plummer, where they plan to make accountability a priority.
“We as a people need to find a way to hold them accountable and make that just as concrete as any policies,” Fernandez said. “If there’s transparency, you can trust … equally important is involving our community to have access so that we know the truth.”
Dunn moved to Napa at 15 and graduated from Napa High School Thursday. She’s headed to the University of Hawaii in the fall. Fernandez was born and raised in the valley, attended St. Mary’s College and now serves as the morning radio show host on 99.3 The Vine.
The two young activists call on everybody – even those who don’t come from communities of color – to join their fight for racial justice.
“There are different ways to take action, but the point is that there needs to be action taken,” Dunn said, suggesting people can sign petitions, talk to friends and family or donate if they don’t want to protest.
Both agree everyone needs to contribute to see real change, and that inaction is a kind of complicity.
“It’s not to say that anybody is bad for not having paid attention to this before, but I need you to pay attention to it now and talk it about it now. If not, we are just openly agreeing to allow it to continue this way,” Fernandez said, who is currently in the process of creating the People’s Collective for Change for anyone in Napa interested in advocating for justice and equality for all.
Register reporter Sarah Klearman contributed to this story.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
