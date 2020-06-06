Napa Police Chief to sit down with protest organizers, explore use of force policies

“I think a lot of people think because it’s a sheltered area we don’t have the same problems or that we don’t need to do as much as other places,” she said. “But I think that because we are so sheltered and so separated from other places that we need to take those precautions.”

Use of force

Calls have escalated nationwide for local police departments to revise their use of force policies.

Fernandez echoed this demand for local law enforcement, but refrained from asking for specific changes until she had a better grasp on policy details.

“Every police department has policies in place around excessive force and using it only when necessary, but even the meaning of that word is up for debate,” she said. “Even with that, we see police in video after video on social media showing they’re not abiding by any of these policies, and they’re still brutalizing peaceful protesters.”

8 Can’t Wait, a newly birthed digital campaign that advocates for cities to adopt eight use-of-force policies that its data shows together can reduce police violence by up to 72%, has provided a platform for those seeking change.