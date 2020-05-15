You are the owner of this article.
Napa Police: Child hospitalized with meth poisoning, parents arrested

A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday with methamphetamine poisoning, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center at 8:48 a.m. after the child was admitted to the Napa hospital after drinking a meth-containing substance, police said in a news release. The child was later airlifted, in critical condition, to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

The patient's mother, 28-year-old Amanda Lynn Johnson of Napa, was contacted by officers arriving at the Queen, according to police. Two hours later, the child's father, 32-year-old Logan Lee Hildebrandt of Oakley, also was detained when officers saw him near the hospital.

Johnson falsely directed police to a west Napa home whose residents had no connection to the investigation, the department said in its statement. Afterward, officers found the home of Johnson and her child in the first block of Belvedere Court, where Hildebrandt had been staying in violation of a domestic violence restraining order, according to police.

A search of the home revealed drug paraphernalia and syringes in areas the child could reach, including a syringe hidden in one of the victim's shoes, police reported. Both parents were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of child endangerment causing great bodily injury.

Emergency court rules in California suspending bail for many lower-level suspects, passed to keep jail populations down during the coronavirus pandemic, would have allowed Hildebrandt and Johnson to be released within hours of their booking. However, police detectives won a bail enhancement order in Napa County Superior Court to set bail at $100,000 for each parent. Both parents continued to be held in the Napa jail Thursday night.

