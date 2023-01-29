Napa Police: Crash reported on West Imola Avenue

Napa Police closed westbound traffic on a section of West Imola Avenue after a vehicle crash Sunday evening, and advised drivers to avoid the area.

The collision was reported to police at about 6:10 p.m. At 6:44 p.m., Napa Police issued a Nixle alert announcing a shutdown of westbound Imola between Hoover and Lernhart.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area of West Imola and South Jefferson Street, and to use alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

