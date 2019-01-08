Napa police, DEA officials arrive at scene of Napa fire that badly burned one occupant
Napa firefighters called law enforcement to the scene of a Monday night fire after noticing an unspecified, suspicious item in the same room as the fire, according to Napa fire. One person was hospitalized with burn injuries.
Firefighters headed to the 2200 block of Trower Avenue around 7 p.m. after an occupant of the single-story home said there was a fire in the back bedroom of the house, according to Napa fire.
The caller initially reported everyone in the home had evacuated, but when firefighters arrived three minutes later, the caller thought someone might be inside. Officials later learned that person had been taken to the hospital, where personnel determined he suffered burns to 65 percent of his body. He remains in critical condition, according to Napa fire.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 12 minutes, but it took them a while to get to the back of the house because there were so many belongings in the way. About 15 percent of the building was damaged, according to Napa fire.
Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the building and saw something suspicious in the room, according to Napa fire. Napa police and Drug Enforcement Administration officials arrived on scene, where they remained into the early morning hours.
Napa fire said officials had to exit the building because there were chemicals inside.
Napa fire would not elaborate on what firefighters saw in the building and Napa police did not immediately return a request seeking more information.