Napa Police Department changes carotid hold policy, only to be used in deadly force scenarios

Napa Police Department officers are no longer permitted to use the carotid control hold, a controversial technique to subdue a suspect, except during a deadly force scenario, Chief Robert Plummer told City Council Tuesday night.
Previously, policy allowed officers to use the tactic if it was “reasonably” believed to be “proportional to the seriousness of the suspected offense.” According to department data, the technique was used four times each in 2015, 2016, and 2017, once in 2018 and 2019, and twice this year, to date.
A carotid hold, which temporarily cuts off blood flow to the brain to render a person temporarily unconscious by applying pressure to the side of the neck, is different from a chokehold, which restricts breathing by applying pressure directly to the windpipe a the front of the neck.
Though other California law enforcement agencies such as that in Los Angeles County have announced outright bans on the carotid hold in recent weeks, Plummer believes this change will significantly curtail the likelihood of the carotid hold while still providing officers with an alternative to drawing a handgun should a deadly force scenario ever arise.
“I’m not a big fan of kneejerk reactions,” Plummer said of the decision.
This reform comes in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked nationwide protests calling for restructuring police department budgets, re-writing of existing use of force policies and ending systemic racism.
Plummer, a nearly 30-year veteran of law enforcement, oversaw a major overhaul of use of force policies in 2010 while a captain in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after the agency was the subject of a federal investigation for its high rates of officer-involved shootings and excessive force reports.
A decade later, the Napa Police Chief is optimistic he can help usher in effective change to this department that responds to community needs while still protecting the safety and integrity of his officers. His presentation to City Council was the beginning of that conversation, he said, providing councilmembers with a chance to better understand how Napa Police Department’s current practices align with much of what activists are asking of authorities.
“When it’s all said and done, I believe we will have a police department the community can be proud of,” Plummer said.
According to Plummer, many local residents have reached out to Napa Police Department asking about the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, a digital movement that’s emerged since the killing of Floyd. Organizers call on local law enforcement agencies everywhere to institute a set of eight use of force reforms that they claim reduce police violence by up to 72% when implemented as a whole.
8 Can’t Wait emphasizes de-escalation and intervention, accountability and restricting use of certain tactics including all neck holds and shooting into moving vehicles. Plummer told council many of the reforms suggested are already functionally implemented here in Napa, either through the department’s policy or through the legal standards set forth statewide by the legislation the governor signed into law last year.
Napa police officers already receive trainings about implicit and complicit biases, conflict resolution and de-escalation, and they’re taught to seek voluntary compliance from individuals rather than using force to compel action. The department has long required a "duty to intervene," which obliges any officer who witnesses code-violating behavior by a colleague to intercede.
Napa Police Department keeps meticulous records of situations where force is used, according to Plummer, and the numbers reflect the training is having an impact on how officers are able to “slow momentum” in tenuous encounters rather than resort to force.
Data shows the number of total use of force incidents has been steadily declining since 2017. The most commonly used tactic is the empty hand control, records show, which Plummer described as the least forceful technique often used with those who are behaving irrationally, high or drunk on alcohol, or involved in domestic violence disputes.
“This shows that training is working, but there’s still a need for more [of it],” Plummer said, adding he’d ideally have more service officers who specialize in homelessness issues, mental health and substance abuse more effectively navigate these policing challenges. He said up to 50% of calls involve someone struggling with these ailments, and the responding officer often has nowhere to bring them other than a detention facility due to limited community resources.
The 8 Can’t Wait platform asks for a ban on the chokehold, stranglehold and any other form of neck hold, which Plummer moved closer towards with his restriction on its use only in deadly force scenarios, as well as a ban on shooting into moving vehicles and the use of a use of force continuum.
Plummer said shooting into a moving vehicle is discouraged in the policy manual, but that it’d be “challenging” to take it completely out because it could be necessary in situations where a driver wanted to drive into a crowd of pedestrians to kill, for example.
The “force of continuum,” which is supposed to help officers visualize what types of force are proportional to certain behaviors in a possible suspect is “impractical” and “outdated,” Plummer said.
Other 8 Can’t Wait tenets including extensive reporting, exhausting all other options before shooting and warning before shooting are largely already captured in state law, Plummer said, though he added he’ll continue to engage with community members and monitor best practices nationwide about how they might alter local policy to make it more stringent, where needed.
Officer Marcus Martinez, who has served in the Napa Police Department for seven years, also spoke to council, giving the perspective of someone who works the streets regularly. He, too, advocated for increased resources for training, suggesting quarterly sessions and a facility that officers can access regularly to practice techniques.
“It’s the next call for service we have to get right,” Martinez said of the force’s collective desire to keep improving in how they serve the community.
Towards the end of his presentation, Plummer listed a number of next steps that will inform his decisions around viable change. They include building trust with the community, creating a multicultural council to discuss issues within various neighborhoods, continuing dialogue with local grassroots organizers, and finding ways to better respond to specialized community needs.
Editor's note: This item has been updated to reflect term for the technique Chief Robert Plummer was discussing.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
