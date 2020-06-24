Napa Police Department changes carotid hold policy, only to be used in deadly force scenarios

Plummer, a nearly 30-year veteran of law enforcement, oversaw a major overhaul of use of force policies in 2010 while a captain in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after the agency was the subject of a federal investigation for its high rates of officer-involved shootings and excessive force reports.

A decade later, the Napa Police Chief is optimistic he can help usher in effective change to this department that responds to community needs while still protecting the safety and integrity of his officers. His presentation to City Council was the beginning of that conversation, he said, providing councilmembers with a chance to better understand how Napa Police Department’s current practices align with much of what activists are asking of authorities.

“When it’s all said and done, I believe we will have a police department the community can be proud of,” Plummer said.

According to Plummer, many local residents have reached out to Napa Police Department asking about the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, a digital movement that’s emerged since the killing of Floyd. Organizers call on local law enforcement agencies everywhere to institute a set of eight use of force reforms that they claim reduce police violence by up to 72% when implemented as a whole.