Napa Police Department lobby temporarily closed in response to COVID-19 surge

Napa Police Dept sign.JPG

The Napa Police Department lobby will be closed to the public at least until Jan. 28. 

 Edward Booth, Register

The city of Napa announced late last week that some city lobbies may be temporarily closed to the public in response to the current rapid spread of COVID-19. 

Only the Napa Police Department’s lobby is currently closed, and will remain closed at least until Jan. 28, according to a city press release.

The police department will evaluate reopening its lobby each week after Jan. 28, the press release said. Police reports can still be filed online on the city’s website, and the department’s records personnel can be contacted via phone (707-257-9573) or email (napapdrecords@cityofnapa.org).

Any subsequent anticipated lobby closures will be announced by the city, according to the press release.  

COVID-19 cases have been surging rapidly in Napa County over the past few weeks. Napa County announced the region had identified 1,470 positive cases of the virus on Friday last week, the highest number of positive weekly cases so far. That represented a 43% rise in cases from the previous week, which had also broken the weekly case count record.

City manager Steve Potter previously said the city’s safety response is connected to its high number of staff vacancies, which heightens the potential disruption COVID-19 exposures — and the resulting quarantine periods — can have on city operations.

The city previously transitioned most public meetings back to virtual meetings on Jan. 7 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 surge. And, on Jan. 12, the city canceled two in-person redistricting community workshops set to be held Jan. 15 and moved two workshops planned for Jan. 30 to a virtual format.

The city has also made a few internal changes to respond to the virus: internal staff meetings are being held virtually, and city staff members, if possible or appropriate, are working from home.

Additionally, the city has contracted a contact tracer to manage COVID-19 cases and exposures, according to the press release.

The city partnered with Providence Queen of the Valley last week to hold a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic. Roughly 77% of city employees are fully vaccinated, the press release says. That’s a few percentage points above the 73.4% of Napa County residents that are fully vaccinated, according to county data from Jan. 18.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

