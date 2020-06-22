Napa Police Department’s use of force policies to be discussed at City Hall Tuesday night

Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer will provide City Council with a detailed walk-through of the city’s current use of force policies at Tuesday night’s public hearing.
Peaceful protests erupted in Napa last month in response to the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old Black man was killed on May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes in the midst of making an arrest for an alleged misdemeanor crime.
Floyd’s death sparked a wave of nationwide demonstrations, demanding racial equality and police reform. Napa’s first occurred on May 31, drawing hundreds of people to the courthouse downtown.
Plummer took a knee with the crowd to signal his solidarity, a moment captured in an image that Napa Police later posted online with the accompanying caption “We are with you. #GeorgeFloyd #NapaStrong.”
Local advocates were appreciative of the support, but they echoed the sentiments of many around the country that it’s just a first step, instead demanding comprehensive reform to existing structures that, they believe, perpetuate institutional racism.
“One of the biggest things we want is for people to recognize that there is clearly an issue and that it’s a systematic one at that,” said Gabriela Fernandez, 27, who has helped organize demonstrations against police violence over the last four consecutive weekends.
Calls for change have centered largely on use of force policies within individual local police departments.
8 Can’t Wait, a digital campaign started last month, advocates for cities to adopt eight use-of-force policies that its data shows together can reduce police violence by up to 72%.
It calls on every law enforcement agency to ban chokeholds and strangleholds; require de-escalation; mandate exhausting all alternatives before shooting and then issuing a warning before deploying the weapon; ban shooting at moving vehicles; institute a duty to intervene; institute a comprehensive reporting process; and create a use of force continuum to limit the types of weapons or action that are permissible in response to specific types of resistance.
Though Plummer said in a previous interview with the Register that most of what’s being asked by activists through the campaign already happens here in Napa, the Police Department Policy Manual fails to mandate the kind of preventative action the 8 Can’t Wait theory has deemed necessary to reduce police violence.
Department rules provide extensive guidelines for officers to consider before deciding to use force, but it doesn’t prohibit many actions – including chokeholds or shooting into moving vehicles, for example – in all but a few specific scenarios.
Plummer, who has unilateral authority to amend any policies, will speak specifically to the 8 Can’t Wait campaign in his presentation to City Council, analyzing next steps to review the current use of force policies and discussing his prioritization of community engagement and education efforts.
Fernandez agrees with the police chief that building a collaborative relationship between law enforcement and residents will be crucial to lasting success of reform efforts, and she hopes to make accountability a cornerstone of those conversations.
“We as a people need to find a way to hold them accountable and make that just as concrete as any policies,” she said. “If there’s transparency, you can trust them…equally important is involving our community to have access so that we know the truth.”
After the first protest in May, Plummer reached out to Fernandez to begin a dialogue about possible changes in Napa’s policing policies and strategies. Those conversations are ongoing.
As part of her work around building community engagement, Fernandez also founded the People’s Collective for Change, a grassroots organization that fights for racial equality, the erase of system racism and police reform. Current initiatives include petitions to remove images of the Ku Klux Klan from a riverfront mural and reduce and reallocate the police department’s budget, an awareness campaign around the Juneteenth holiday, and voter registration.
Some of the organization most active members are also part of the ad-hoc working group being formed to participate in conversations with Plummer and other law enforcement leaders.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.