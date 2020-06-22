Napa Police Department’s use of force policies to be discussed at City Hall Tuesday night

Plummer, who has unilateral authority to amend any policies, will speak specifically to the 8 Can’t Wait campaign in his presentation to City Council, analyzing next steps to review the current use of force policies and discussing his prioritization of community engagement and education efforts.

Fernandez agrees with the police chief that building a collaborative relationship between law enforcement and residents will be crucial to lasting success of reform efforts, and she hopes to make accountability a cornerstone of those conversations.

“We as a people need to find a way to hold them accountable and make that just as concrete as any policies,” she said. “If there’s transparency, you can trust them…equally important is involving our community to have access so that we know the truth.”

After the first protest in May, Plummer reached out to Fernandez to begin a dialogue about possible changes in Napa’s policing policies and strategies. Those conversations are ongoing.