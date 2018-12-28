Try 1 month for 99¢
Napa Police to get body worn cameras

A Napa Police officer wearing an Axon body camera during the department's pilot program earlier this year. 

 Submitted photo

The Napa Police Department announced Friday that it will hold a community meeting on officer-worn body cameras on Wednesday, Jan 2.

Officers will give a brief presentation and field questions at the meeting, which is scheduled to run from 6 to 7 p.m., at City Hall on 955 School St., according to an announcement posted to the department's social media accounts.

The meeting will be led by members of the department command staff, a neighborhood services officer and Sgt. Kris Jenny.

Earlier this month Napa police Chief Robert Plummer said about 80 officers had been equipped with pocket-size, 5-ounce body cameras. The department had previously used the cameras for a five-month trial period before the city council approved use of the devices in September.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.