The Napa Police Department announced Friday that it will hold a community meeting on officer-worn body cameras on Wednesday, Jan 2.
Officers will give a brief presentation and field questions at the meeting, which is scheduled to run from 6 to 7 p.m., at City Hall on 955 School St., according to an announcement posted to the department's social media accounts.
The meeting will be led by members of the department command staff, a neighborhood services officer and Sgt. Kris Jenny.
Earlier this month Napa police Chief Robert Plummer said about 80 officers had been equipped with pocket-size, 5-ounce body cameras. The department had previously used the cameras for a five-month trial period before the city council approved use of the devices in September.