A disturbance Saturday during the BottleRock music festival halted a performance by pop artist Madison Beer and led to the ejection of a male spectator, according to Napa Police and media reports.
Napa Police, on the department’s Twitter feed, announced the incident took place during Beer’s performance at the Napa Valley Expo's Bai Stage at about 5:45 p.m.
Video posted to a Twitter fan account shows the 20-year-old Beer abruptly stopping mid-song and saying “What the (expletive) is going on? Hello, everyone, what’s going on? … Yo, guys, back up.” Screams are heard coming from the audience area.
Police said no weapons were involved in the disturbance, contrary to social media reports of a person brandishing a gun. The spectator “was removed from the grounds and will not be allowed to return for the remainder of the festival. … There is no threat to the community,” the department said.