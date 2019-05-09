Two women were robbed Wednesday morning after attempting to make a cash deposit at the Wells Fargo branch on Jefferson Street, police say.
The Dollar Tree employees crossed Jefferson to make a cash deposit shortly before 8 a.m., according to an email from the Napa Police Department. A masked man confronted them at the east side of the bank and demanded their money, police say.
They refused. He pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, took their money, ran through the parking lot and headed west on Claremont Way, police say.
Officers and K-9s searched the area but did not find anything, police say. The investigation is ongoing