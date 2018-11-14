At least 50 complete sets of police uniforms, boots and belts will be headed from Napa to Butte County.
Current and former Napa police officers have donated their equipment to help officers affected by the Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history. The fire left the city of Paradise in ruins.
Sgt. Ryan Cole began coordinating donation efforts after a colleague's wife shared a Facebook post from Dusty D Work Wear, which bills itself as a uniform supply store.
The store posted on its profile that it was trying to get patches for the Butte County Sheriff's Office and Paradise Police Department uniforms and called for uniform donations. Police departments as far as Wisconsin reached out, according to another post.
The first delivery was headed to Butte County on Wednesday, according to the profile.
"For us, it was simple," Cole said. "A year ago, we went through a very similar event."