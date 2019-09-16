The Napa Police Department conducted two traffic safety operations on Saturday, resulting in 38 citations being issued and seven arrests.
During the afternoon, members of the Traffic Unit conducted a Pedestrian Safety operation in support of Pedestrian Safety Month. More than 37 motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians were stopped for violations that are the primary causes of collisions between motorists and bicyclists or pedestrians, police said in a news release.
Thirty-two citations were issued for violations observed during that enforcement period, police said.
Later that evening, members of the Napa Police Department conducted a DUI/ Driver’s License checkpoint on Third Street at Coombs Street from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Officers screened 324 vehicles and two drivers were arrested for DUI (alcohol).
In addition, four drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, one suspect cited/arrested for illegal drugs, one citation issued for a moving violation and two vehicles were towed.