Police say they arrested a Napa man hiding in his bathroom on Friday evening, days after he sped away during a traffic stop.
Napa Police Department officers first encountered the man on Wednesday evening while traffic officers were enforcing speeding laws on East Avenue, in response to neighbor complaints, according to an emailed statement. A motorcycle officer saw a gray Volkswagen driving north on the street at 43 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The officer stopped the car and noticed the driver appeared to be intoxicated by alcohol, police say. The officer returned to his motorcycle to request a cover officer and continue an investigation into the driver's possible impairment, but the driver sped off, police say.
Officers searched the area but couldn't find the car. Police later learned that Daniel Charles Johns, 49, had a suspended license and was on probation for charges related to drinking and driving dangerously, according to the statement.
On Friday police obtained warrants related to the Wednesday night incident and began surveillance of his home in the 300 block of East Berna Avenue. A driving under the influence investigation was never completed, so he was not charged with anything related to DUI, said Traffic Officer Aaron Medina.
At 9:10 p.m., officers served the warrants. Another resident of the home came to the door and denied that Johns was home, Medina said.
Johns was seen inside the home, but refused to come out and hid in the bathroom, according to the statement. He did not want to be handcuffed or comply with officers and physically resisted, Medina said.
Johns was arrested on suspicion of six misdemeanor charges related to: obstructing, resisting or delaying an officer, failing to comply with an officer's directions, driving on a suspended license, driving without a license and violating probation.
He was booked into Napa County jail around 10 p.m. Friday, jail records show.