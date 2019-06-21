The Napa Police Department says one person was injured after a Napa man performed a drunk hit-and-run early Friday morning.
Officers received a report of a hit-and-run driver near Claremont Way and Trancas Street shortly after midnight. They stopped the driver, who was intoxicated and did not complete field sobriety tests as directed, police say.
The Napa Police Department did not immediately respond to a request seeking clarification on the hit-and-run, but said the person who was hit by driver Malcolm Wayne Weaver, 75, complained of pain and was taken to the Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.