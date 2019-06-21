{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Police Department says one person was injured after a Napa man performed a drunk hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Officers received a report of a hit-and-run driver near Claremont Way and Trancas Street shortly after midnight. They stopped the driver, who was intoxicated and did not complete field sobriety tests as directed, police say.

The Napa Police Department did not immediately respond to a request seeking clarification on the hit-and-run, but said the person who was hit by driver Malcolm Wayne Weaver, 75, complained of pain and was taken to the Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.