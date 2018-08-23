Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Car into house on Laurel Street

This vehicle ran into the side of an unoccupied house at the corner of Laurel Street and Kilburn Avenue Wednesday night. No one was injured. Police arrested the driver for investigation of DUI. 

 Napa Police Department

A car driven by a suspected drunk driver ran off Kilburn Avenue at Laurel Street Wednesday night and smashed into the corner of a house.

The corner of the unoccupied dwelling was ripped off and the vehicle came to rest in the yard.

After a short foot chase, police said they apprehended the driver, Jonathan Jesus Palacios, 33, who was running away. Palacios, who had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, had to be restrained for handcuffing, police said.

No injuries were reported. The intersection of Laurel and Kilburn had to be shut down due to an electrical line knocked loose by the vehicle's impact with a guy-wire, the Napa Fire Department reported.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Palacios was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of DUI, hit and run, resisting arrest and driving with a license that had been suspended or revoked due to an earlier DUI conviction. 

2
6
1
1
10

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.