A Napa man suspected of drunk driving crashed Thursday morning on California Boulevard at the site the roundabout construction.

Vicente Navarro Cuevas, 57, was driving his white pickup truck along the north end of the construction site where California Boulevard meets First Street. He hit an embankment around 8:15 a.m. Thursday and crashed, according to Napa Police Sgt. Todd Schulman.

The pickup truck was stuck in a position where he couldn't move it, Schulman said.

Officers evaluated Cuevas and determined he was driving under the influence, Schulman said. Preliminary breath tests indicated his blood alcohol concentration was more than three times higher than the legal limit to drive, which is .08 percent in California, Schulman said.

Cuevas was not injured. The truck was towed from the site, Schulman said.

Traffic was briefly affected, he said.

Cuevas was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors related to driving drunk, Napa County jail records show.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.