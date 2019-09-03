The Napa Police Department arrested two on suspicion of DUI and two for outstanding warrants during DUI Saturation Patrols on Saturday night.
In addition, one other driver was arrested by Patrol Officers, on suspicion of DUI over the holiday weekend.
During the Saturation Patrols, the Napa Police Department made 120 vehicle enforcement stops, evaluated 14 drivers using standardized field sobriety tests and cited 17 drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended/revoked license.
Another 34 other citations were issued for other traffic violations during the extra patrols.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be approximately $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time, police said.
Napa Police will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Funding for this DUI Saturation Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.