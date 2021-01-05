 Skip to main content
Napa police evacuate senior citizens while investigating a reported gunshot

Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments in west Napa were evacuated Tuesday morning while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a gun being fired in one of the units, Napa Police reported.

Told at 10:36 a.m. of at least one gunshot at the Fair Drive complex, police set up a safety perimeter and tried to make contact with the occupant of the apartment where the incident occurred, according to Lt. Chase Haag.

Crisis negotiators made multiple phone calls and loudspeaker announcements in an attempt to establish communication, Haag said.

Finally, Napa Police and Napa Sheriff SWAT teams were able to enter through a back door and use a small aerial drone to search the apartment.

At 12:20 p.m., officers found the body of a male adult who had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Haag said. 

"We would like to thank the managers, staff and residents at Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments for their assistance, and patience during this difficult and unfortunate incident," police said in a statement.

