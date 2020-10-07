Napa Police: Evicted tenant arrested after apartment fire

Napa Fire responded at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to a reported structure fire in an occupied apartment complex at 2120 First St., Napa Police reported.

The reporting party said it smelled like the apartment was on fire, police said.

Napa Fire put out the fire and quickly determined that the cause was arson, police said.

The fire was a unit from which Moises Soto Arreola, 37, had been recently evicted, police said.

Arreola was located in the area and interviewed. Then he was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of arson involving an inhabited structure, police said. Bail was set at $150,000.

