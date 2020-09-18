Napa Police: Exploding can punctuates search for man wielding a machete

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A report of a machete-wielding man at the informal labor lot near Home Depot got even more threatening Thursday night when a pressurized can exploded, simulating a gunshot, Napa Police reported.

Police responded to the labor lot at 10:55 p.m. where people said they had been threatened with a machete by a man who had run west toward the Napa River.

While police were setting up a perimeter to begin their search, a fire in a pile of garbage at the labor lot exploded a pressurized can, simulating the sound of a gunshot, police said.

Police collapsed the perimeter and focused on the labor lot where it was determined that no weapon had been fired, police said. The Napa Fire Department extinguished the garbage fire.

The search for the man with a machete resumed, with the Napa County Sheriff's Office launching a drone to assist, but no suspect was found.

Later, the subject of the search, Franklin Alexander Alvarenga, 23, described as a transient, returned to the scene and was arrested without incident, police said. Methamphetamine and a pipe were located on his person, police said. The knife was not found.