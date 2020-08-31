 Skip to main content
Napa Police find stolen property at an abandoned house

Napa police stolen property

Napa Police reported recovering these stolen items while inspecting an abandoned house on First Street on Friday.

A patrol check of an abandoned house on First Street Friday afternoon turned up assorted items that had been reported stolen, Napa Police reported.

Officers made the search of the house on First Street, just west of Freeway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. and found a man hiding under blankets in a bedroom, police said.

Police arrested Jose Guadalupe Rivera, 35, of Napa for two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant. He was booked into the Napa County jail.

Officers located stolen items on the property that were returned to the owner. Other items with unknown owners were also recovered.

