Napa Police: Firearms confiscated at residence of convicted felon

Responding to a disturbance call Wednesday night on the 1400 block of Yajome Street, Napa police arrested a resident on several firearm allegations.
Police said Richard Victor Alvarez, 34, is a felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms. Officers reported finding an unregistered 9mm pistol with no serial number as well as a rifle. Also, the pistol had a loaded magazine next to it, police said.
The guns, which were not secured, were in close proximity to where a child at the residence sleeps, police said.
Alvarez was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible felony charge of illegal possession of firearms, a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment and several allegations of probation violations.
Watch Now: Lion cubs make debut at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.