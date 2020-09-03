Napa Police: Firearms confiscated at residence of convicted felon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Responding to a disturbance call Wednesday night on the 1400 block of Yajome Street, Napa police arrested a resident on several firearm allegations.

Police said Richard Victor Alvarez, 34, is a felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms. Officers reported finding an unregistered 9mm pistol with no serial number as well as a rifle. Also, the pistol had a loaded magazine next to it, police said.

The guns, which were not secured, were in close proximity to where a child at the residence sleeps, police said.

Alvarez was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible felony charge of illegal possession of firearms, a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment and several allegations of probation violations.

