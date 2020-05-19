Napa Police: Food stolen from senior home, man arrested

One man is under arrest, and other suspects are being sought, in connection with the theft of food from The Springs of Napa senior home early Tuesday morning, according to Napa Police.
Officers were called to the retirement community at 3460 Villa Lane shortly before 3:30 a.m. after a reported burglary, according to Lt. Chase Haag, who said several people reportedly pushed down a fence while fleeing the property. Police later detained 21-year-old Dylan Jacob Kaye after seeing him on nearby Valle Verde Drive, pushing a cart filled with various foodstuffs that Springs employees said belonged to the senior home, Haag said.
Kaye, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony counts of burglary during a state of emergency and criminal conspiracy.
Other suspects are believed to have been involved in the theft, and the case remains under investigation, according to Haag.
