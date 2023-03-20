Updated at 2:16 p.m. Monday — A stretch of Browns Valley Road was briefly closed off Monday afternoon after a natural gas line rupture, according to the Napa police and fire departments.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

According to police radio traffic starting at about 1:38 p.m., the shutdown originated from an incident in the first block of Remington Court, on Napa’s west side. The rupture resulted from contractors’ equipment, according to Battalion Chief Christopher Gilbert of Napa Fire.

Authorities shut down Browns Valley Road from Redwood Road south to Partrick Road, a police dispatcher reported. Napa Fire issued a shelter-in-place order for residents along the roadway, Gilbert said.

By 2:08 p.m., Pacific Gas & Electric Co. workers closed off the gas leak and Browns Valley Road reopened to traffic, according to Gilbert.