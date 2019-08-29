The Napa Police Department has received a $50,000 grant to educate the public on state alcohol laws and enforce the rules against those who ignore them.
Officers will focus the California Alcoholic Beverage Control funding in downtown Napa and in areas where they frequently receive alcohol-related calls for service, said Napa Police Lt. Gary Pitkin. Education efforts will also be directed at BottleRock music festival vendors and other businesses in town that serve festivalgoers, the department wrote in a press release.
Napa Police will conduct "minor decoy" and "shoulder-tap operations," in which volunteers younger than 21 try to buy alcohol without identification or ask a stranger to buy alcohol for them, Pitkin said.
On random weekends, downtown bike officers will visit businesses that sell alcohol, looking for staff overserving patrons who are obviously intoxicated and minors in bars.
The grant would go toward overtime pay for officers, equipment and expenses for offers to attend the Global Alcohol Policy conference.
Nearly 660 ABC license-holders are in the Napa Police Department's area of jurisdiction, according to its grant application.
"With Napa having a lot of outdoor activities and bigger-venue events, it draws a lot of visitors" to events with alcohol, said Tony Carrancho, supervising agent in charge at the ABC branch in Santa Rosa. "We want to make sure that our retailers or licensees are following the laws and being responsible."
In 2018, officers received 300 calls in downtown Napa regarding disturbances, which tend to involve loud arguments, music or fights. There's no easy way to tell how many of those calls were alcohol-related, but alcohol was a factor in many of those calls, Pitkin said.
"Community members as well as elected officials have been voicing their concerns about the increase of this type of activity," the department wrote.
Police identified underage drinking as a key problem. Adults have purchased beer or wine for minors at Napa's movie theater and given drinks to them inside the dark, unmonitored theater.
Similar problems crop up at Napa's special events, where adults may purchase drinks for minors or people who are too drunk to continue ordering alcohol, the department wrote in its proposal.
BottleRock brings many patrons to downtown after-parties, police wrote. Businesses may be more willing to bend the rules to make money — many have been filled beyond capacity and one place was selling alcohol without a license, according to the grant proposal.
State law dictates that retail alcohol sellers, such as gas stations or liquor stores, must ensure that, among other things, their store is well-lit, the premises are kept free of litter, signs forbidding open containers are displayed and no more than a third of their window space is covered with advertisements.
Officers who observe violations will educate retailers on state law and return to ensure violations are fixed, Pitkin said. Retailers who don't correct errors will be referred to ABC for administrative action.
Police will work with the Napa County District Attorney's Office to prosecute people who sell or provide alcohol to minors, according to the press release.
The funding will be distributed during the current fiscal year, which runs from July to June 2020. Napa Police Department initially requested $80,000.
ABC received this year 119 grant applications from a total of 124 agencies, some of whom collaborated for a shared application, said ABC spokesperson John Carr in an email. The Napa Police Department received one of the 49 grants that were awarded to a total of 54 agencies.
ABC generally awards grants between $25,000 and $100,000 from a $3 million bucket of funding, Carr said.