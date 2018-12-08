The Napa Police Department will receive $100,000 from the state for traffic safety enforcement and education programs through September 2019.
The grant, which was awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, will allow police to conduct more patrols and checkpoints for impaired drivers, and identify repeat offenders. It will also go toward ensuring drivers comply with seat belt, car seat, speeding, red light and stop sign laws, according to a press release.
Officers will conduct motorcycle safety operations in places where crashes tend to occur, and patrol intersections where many pedestrian and bike incidents occur.
Officers will receive specialized training on impaired drivers, and educate the community on: distracted driving, impaired driving, teen driving, bicycle safety and pedestrian safety, according to the release.
More than 3,600 people were killed in California crashes in 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's a 7 percent increase from the year prior, according to the release.
Pedestrian deaths in California increased 33 percent from 2012 to 2016, when 867 people died, according to the release.