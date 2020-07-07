Napa Police: Glass breakage at market leads to arrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old man spotted climbing out of a broken window at a neighborhood market early Tuesday morning was arrested for investigation of burglary, Napa Police reported.

An officer was driving by Mi Familia Market on Kilburn Avenue at 3:40 a.m. when the officer noted glass breakage next to the front door, police said.

The officer turned around and on the way back to La Familia saw a second store, La Esquina, with broken front door glass, police said.

Auden Garcia Solis was found climbing out of the smashed window at Mi Familia, police said.

Police said they arrested Solis and set up a perimeter in case there were another suspects. No additional suspects were found.

Solis was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary, vandalism and violation of probation.

Police said they didn't know if either store sustained a loss other than the broken glass.