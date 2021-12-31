Napa police hire Fabio Rodriguez, former Vallejo police lieutenant, as police captain

The Napa Police Department announced Thursday they’d hired Fabio Rodriguez, a former Vallejo Police Department lieutenant, as police captain.

Rodriguez previously spent 24 years working in Vallejo and covered a variety of assignments with the department, including overseeing the Vallejo detective division, according to a press release. He also brought a web-based program to VPD that allows community members to report commercial sex trafficking activity to law enforcement, and helped develop programs like “Tacos with Cops.”

“Fabio brings two decades of law enforcement experience along with significant experience in building positive and effective community partnerships,” said Napa police chief Jennifer Gonzales in the press release. “Having a community-oriented, native Spanish speaker on the command staff will bring a fresh perspective to our department, particularly our community policing strategies.”

Rodriguez was placed on paid leave last year by the Vallejo Police Department for allowing the replacement of a police truck windshield that VPD detective Jarrett Tonn fatally shot Sean Monterrosa through on June 2, 2020. A disciplinary process for Rodriguez started up, but corrective action, instead of discipline, was ultimately recommended as the result of a Skelly Hearing — a hearing which must be provided for officers facing discipline, which can determine what the final discipline will be.

The VPD is planning to fire Tonn after an 18-month investigation into the case. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams sent Tonn a notice of intent to terminate on Dec. 1.

Gonzales said the Napa department looked extensively into the Monterrosa case when hiring Rodriguez, and ultimately determined he was a good fit for the Napa police department.

“We did look in detail into that case and into their findings, and into the results of that entire overall case, not just the initial notice of intent to discipline,” Gonzales said. “And we still determined he was a person of quality and has good character and will represent our community well. That’s really what’s important.”

The disciplinary notice was sent by Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams to Rodriguez on March 23. In the notice, Williams notes that Rodriguez was responsible for coordinating the investigation with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office. Rodriguez told an investigator who was looking into the destruction of the windshield he didn’t consult with the Solano DA’s office or the Vallejo City Attorney’s office in the decision to authorize replacement, according to the notice.

Rodriguez also told an investigator who was looking into the destruction of the windshield that he “didn’t think twice” about giving permission to replace the windshield, as he’d determined there was no “evidentiary value” to the windshield because he believed it had been thoroughly photographed at the scene, according to the notice.

The Vallejo Police Department moved to replace the windshield before confirming Monterrosa's death, according to reporting from the Vallejo Sun.

Williams agreed with the investigator in the notice that Rodriguez “failed to provide proper foresight and direction to preserving the windshield for potential future examination in criminal or civil proceedings and had a duty as a risk manager representing the City of Vallejo.”

But during Rodriguez’ Skelly Hearing, Skelly officer Marc Fox recommended corrective action instead of discipline. Fox sustained a finding that Rodriguez had committed “neglect of duty” and “unsatisfactory poor performance,” but didn’t agree with other findings of policy violations from Williams. Fox also noted that Rodriguez and others interviewed had described previous incidents when police vehicles were repaired following gunshots and that VPD hadn’t taken disciplinary action in those cases.

“While I disagree with the Lieutenant’s decision, it was a decision that he was authorized to make,” Fox wrote. “On a finer technicality, the police truck in question was never entered as evidence and if never entered into the system as evidence then it could not be disposed/released from evidence.”

Gonzales spoke positively of Rodriguez, saying he’s presented himself with humility in his interactions with community members and leaders and that she’s excited to have him join the department. She added he’s very community-oriented, and he’ll be out to engage the community at public events.

“This man is hungry to improve the profession of law enforcement,” Gonzales said. “He has demonstrated that hunger. He shows that it is his passion to be a peace officer, to make the community better than he found it, and he has demonstrated that in everything he has done thus far.”

The city of Napa has previously hired Vallejo’s former interim city manager Anne Cardwell and former human resources director Heather Ruiz earlier this year. Both were hired after being named in an ongoing whistleblower lawsuit, in which plaintiffs allege they’re whistleblowers fired for raising concerns about former Vallejo city manager Greg Nyhoff’s leadership.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

