Napa Police Car
An employee at the Home Depot in south Napa was arrested Monday afternoon for suspected embezzlement, Napa Police reported.

Police were called to the store at South Napa Marketplace where the store's loss prevention had detained Anthony Alan Rothstein, 41, of American Canyon.

Rothstein is suspected of multiple merchandise return fraud transactions in excess of $1,000 over the past six months, police said.

He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of embezzlement and burglary. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

