An employee at the Home Depot in south Napa was arrested Monday afternoon for suspected embezzlement, Napa Police reported.
Police were called to the store at South Napa Marketplace where the store's loss prevention had detained Anthony Alan Rothstein, 41, of American Canyon.
You have free articles remaining.
Rothstein is suspected of multiple merchandise return fraud transactions in excess of $1,000 over the past six months, police said.
He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of embezzlement and burglary.