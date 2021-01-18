Napa Police: Home Depot shoplifters nabbed at casino in San Pablo

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit and arrest of two men accused of shoplifting Sunday night at the Napa Home Depot store.
Police were notified shortly before 7 p.m. that three shoplifting suspects had departed South Napa Marketplace in a U-Haul van with Arizona plates.
Officers attempted to pull over the van on Highway 221, but the driver did not yield, police said. Three Napa Sheriff's units took up the chase when the van got to Highway 29 at Airport Road.
Deputies pursued the van through Jameson Canyon Road/Highway 12 to eastbound 80 to almost Fairfield, then the driver turned around and went westbound on 80, police said. The Solano division of the California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, police said.
The chase ended at the San Pablo Casino where the three suspects fled on foot. Two suspects were apprehended and booked into the Napa County jail, police said.
Ern Estrada, 34, of Antioch was booked for possible charges of obstructing a peace officer, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property.
Yu Ben Jason, 34, of Alameda was booked on these misdemeanors as well as three felonies: felon in possession of a firearm, reckless evading a peace officer and carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle.
Yu was identified as the driver and had multiple warrants for his arrest, police said. During a search of the vehicle, a 9mm Glock clone and ammo were found, police said.
