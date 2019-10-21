{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police were called to the Home Depot on Soscol Avenue Saturday afternoon after employees reported a suspicious shopper.

Police Sgt. Todd Shulman said the shopper possessed magnets and pliers commonly used to remove anti-theft devices and had power tools hidden on his person.

Edgar Alex Berber, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berber also had a warrant for his arrest, police said. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.