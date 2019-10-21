Napa Police were called to the Home Depot on Soscol Avenue Saturday afternoon after employees reported a suspicious shopper.
Police Sgt. Todd Shulman said the shopper possessed magnets and pliers commonly used to remove anti-theft devices and had power tools hidden on his person.
You have free articles remaining.
Edgar Alex Berber, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berber also had a warrant for his arrest, police said.