The Napa Police Department is looking to swap its unwieldy, tank-like military vehicle for a more maneuverable truck with a hardened exterior.
Such a truck is called a BearCat, short for Ballistic Engineered Armored Response Counter Attack Truck. The protective shell is built around the frame of a Ford F450, runs for 20 to 25 years, and would help shield officers responding to risky calls, according to a Napa City Council document.
Such a vehicle could have been used while responding to an incident such as the Veterans Home of California at Yountville shooting a year ago, or when serving a risky search warrant or responding to a call of a person barricaded in their residence and threatening to shoot at police, Chief Robert Plummer said at a council meeting last week.
The Napa City Council unanimously approved Plummer’s request to purchase the BearCat, but the saga of the armored vehicles is not over yet.
Napa police must find another law enforcement agency willing to accept the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, or MRAP. The department has been hapless so far in its efforts to dispose of the vehicle.
“It’s not a very high-ticket item,” Plummer said.
The move to get rid of the MRAP, comes amidst a national debate about whether police departments are becoming overly militarized. American production of MRAPs ramped up during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but many have since been distributed to local law enforcement agencies throughout the country as part of a military surplus giveaway program, as National Public Radio reported.
Napa police received its MRAP in 2014. The militaristic vehicle doesn’t send the message that officers want to partner with the community, Plummer said during a Register editorial board meeting. And the MRAP is so big that it can almost take up the width of an entire street.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has an older BearCat and the agencies could partner strategically when responding to risky calls, if Napa police were to purchase the truck too, Plummer said before the council.
The BearCat would cost roughly $290,000, including a $15,000 delivery cost, according to council records. It would not be funded through the city’s budget.