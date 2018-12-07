Napa Police issued a news release Friday afternoon identifying the officer who was involved in a fatal struggle early Wednesday with an assault suspect.
The officer, Christopher Simas, has been with Napa Police since Dec. 12, 2016, the department said.
Simas remains on administrative leave, per department policy, while the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force investigates the officer-involved shooting death of David Alejandro Molina, 27, of Napa.
Simas responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a reported assault in the Kentwood Apartments on Soscol Avenue. The suspect was armed with a handgun, police were told.
Officers found the suspect riding a skateboard on Soscol. Molina ignored commands to cooperate and instead ran into a wooden area behind the Vineyard Terrace Apartments where a fight occurred, police said.
Simas shot Molina with a department-issued rifle. Molina was declared dead at the scene, while Simas sustained minor injuries, police said.
Police Chief Robert Plummer said his department would release more information on Monday about the incident.
Molina's father, Jorge Molina, told the Register Wednesday that his son had sustained a brain injury as a child, struggled with a bipolar disorder and lived with his parents.
On the night of the shooting, he had been out with two friends -- a man and a woman -- to see Christmas lights. His son later got into an argument with the couple and they kicked him out of their car, the father said.
His son later returned to the couple's apartment and the woman reportedly slapped him in the face, the father said.
David Molina had an arrest record for resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer in 2013. He once bought a gun for self-protection, the father said, but he told his son to get rid of it.
Authorities have not yet said whether a weapon was recovered.