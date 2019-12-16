Napa Police asked the public Monday to help them find the suspect in last Friday morning's shootings that wounded two men outside a Main Street bar.
Police said the suspect is Ruben Villafan, 43, of Napa. Detective have obtained a $1 million arrest warrant for his arrest, police said.
Lt. Gary Pitkin described Villafan has someone who is "well-known to the police department." The Napa Valley Register has run five stories over the past eight years in which he was identified as a criminal suspect in burglaries and vehicle thefts.
Police said they used eyewitness accounts and video footage from Main Street cameras to identify Villafan. The Police Department's own downtown cameras provided footage as did a business camera in the 500 block of Main Street, police said.
One camera shows the suspect fleeing the area on foot along the Riverfront Promenade, police said.
The shooting, which occurred at 1:05 a.m. Friday, followed an argument earlier in the evening between groups at Downtown Joe's, police said.
Both victims -- Napa men ages 24 and 33 -- were hospitalized, but are expected to recover from their wounds, Pitkin said. Police are not releasing their names.
Police served search warrants Friday night at apartment on the 100 block of South Coombs Street and the 3500 block of Villa Lane looking for Villafan and evidence in the case, Pitkin said. Villafan was not at either location, he said.
Villafan is described as 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His booking photo shows a neck covered with tattoos.
Anyone with information about Villafan's whereabouts is asked to call Napa Police at 707-257-9223 or contact lead Detective Josh Toney at 707-257-9507 or JToney@cityofnapa.org.
Anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Napa Police Department by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Reference Case #19-6776.
Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this story.