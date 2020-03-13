Napa Police: Information wanted in hit-and-run incident involving cyclist

A cyclist was hit by a car along Trancas Street in what police consider a hit-and-run accident, with the cyclist being treated and released at the scene.

The incident took place Thursday evening on the 1500 block of Trancas Street at an exit near CVS pharmacy. Napa Sgt. Mike Walund said the cyclist was riding eastbound on the sidewalk, which is legal in this area but not everywhere in the city.

After the car hit and knocked the cyclist to the ground, the driver got out and talked with the cyclist. The cyclist decided to call 911, and the driver left. The vehicle is a 2017 to 2019 black Subaru Impreza that had three young males inside, Walund said.

People with information can call Napa police at 257-9223.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

