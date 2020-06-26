Napa police investigate pit bull shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa police are investigating the shooting of pit bull early Friday near a major city street.

The incident happened just after midnight near Jefferson Street and Pueblo Avenue. Police Cpl. Tommy Keener said an unsupervised pit bull crossed Jefferson Street and confronted a Chihuahua being walked by three people.

One of the people took out a gun and shot the pit bull, which died. Police as of Friday afternoon were investigating the identity of the shooter. The owner of the pit bull was located, Keener said.

Anyone with information in the case can contact Officer O’Mary by calling 257-9223.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.