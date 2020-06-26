You are the owner of this article.
Napa police investigate pit bull shooting
Napa police investigate pit bull shooting

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa police are investigating the shooting of pit bull early Friday near a major city street.

The incident happened just after midnight near Jefferson Street and Pueblo Avenue. Police Cpl. Tommy Keener said an unsupervised pit bull crossed Jefferson Street and confronted a Chihuahua being walked by three people.

One of the people took out a gun and shot the pit bull, which died. Police as of Friday afternoon were investigating the identity of the shooter. The owner of the pit bull was located, Keener said.

Anyone with information in the case can contact Officer O’Mary by calling 257-9223.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

