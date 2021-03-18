Napa Police investigate shooting; no injuries reported

Napa Police is probing a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the Soscol Avenue area south of downtown, the department reported.
Officers were called at 7:54 p.m. to the vicinity of the Napa Bowl on 494 Soscol Ave. after reports of gunshots, and arrived to find several shell casings outside the bowling alley and other businesses nearby, according to Sgt. Brian Donahue.
Multiple people are believed to have been involved in the incident, but no one is believed to have been wounded by gunfire. Police notified various local hospitals to look out for people being admitted with gunshot wounds, but no such patients were reported as of midnight, Donahue said.
The investigation was continuing, and there was no immediate description of suspects or their vehicles. None of the shots were fired inside Napa Bowl or any other buildings, according to Donahue.
Police closed the southbound lanes of Soscol Avenue for about an hour after the shooting, Donahue said.
Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.